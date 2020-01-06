|
Norma Mabel Smith
Appleton - Norma M. Smith, 94, died early Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brewster Village with her sister by her side. She was born on September 6, 1925, in Waupun, the daughter of Archie and Mabel (Worden) Smith. Norma was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling with her sister Beverly and completing crossword puzzles. Norma was employed with Zwicker Knitting Mills for many years.
Norma is survived by her sister: Beverly Smith; a sister-in-law: Evelyn Smith; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents: a brother: Floyd Smith; and 4 sisters: Alice Smith, Gladys (Everett) Knight, Velma (Clayton) Knight, and Marian (Arthur) Crueger.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Highland Memorial Park Chapel, 3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Friday at the chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Entombment will immediately follow the funeral in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Norma's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brewster Village for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020