Norman Colson
Appleton - Norman L. Colson passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at age 84 due to complications of a stroke.
Norman was born to Vernon & Cleo Colson May 31, 1934. Norman graduated in 1952 from Oconto Falls High School. He obtained his cheese-makers license and worked with his father until he went into the army as a paratrooper during the Korean War receiving honorable discharge in 1956.
After service and a stint at sales work, he joined the Institute of Paper Chemistry. At IPC, he was involved in research work for the paper industry. His primary function was to develop processes and equipment for that purpose. In 1989, the institute moved to Atlanta, GA. After a month's vacation, he joined James River (now Georgia Pacific) Neenah Technical Center, as a process engineer. He retired from there August, 1997. While working in the paper industry, he obtained his real estate broker's license.
Norman enjoyed hunting and fishing in his leisure time, as well as traveling in his 5th Wheel. All those that knew Norman knew he was a great joke teller and prankster. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Norman is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Hempel & Grandson Bradley, Susan Cooper (Amos) & Granddaughter Claudia, Stepdaughter Marnie Fuller (Dune) & Grandsons Jordan & Joshua. Also a step grandson Jacob Hampton & step granddaughters Amber Leitzke (Dean)along with a step great granddaughter Jenna, Rylee Leitzke & Marcus Belongia along with a step great grandson Greyson . He is further survived by Sisters; Mary Rakow (Edgar), Janette Colson (Sis), & Bonnie Johnson (Larry); Brothers; Curtis Colson (Karen) & Bruce Colson (Neide); Brother- In-Laws Norman Slatky, Gene Smith, Butch Smith (Vera), Jim Roesler, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Barbara, Sisters; Loretta (Joe Thairo), Donna (Slatky), Sister -In Law June Colson, Step-Daughter Monica Hampton-Leitzke, Brother -In-Law Jim & Mardy Smith & Sister-In-Law Susan Roesler, Carol Smith (Gene) & Pat Smith (Butch).
A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Bridges Nursing Home, AMC Theda Care and Theda Care Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019