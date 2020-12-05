Norman E. Foxgrover
Appleton - Norman E. Foxgrover, 84 years, born August 30, 1936, left this life and went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2020. Norm was a talented artist. He also enjoyed woodworking, caning furniture, joking, walking, the library, yard work, fixing anything and duct tape. Norm was always the first to offer help to others and he spent many hours rocking the 19 babies he and Donna fostered.
Norm is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Lori and Todd Keating of Appleton and Kari and Stephen McDonald of Lakeville MN; grandchildren: Grant and Claire McDonald, Cienna and Chenoa Keating; brother, David (Marsha) Foxgrover of Batavia Il; nephew and nieces: Craig, Sara, Amy and their families. He is further survived by ex-wife, caregiver and friend, Donna Foxgrover; her sister Lilah Eick; and nieces: Vicki, Debbie and Jamie.
He was preceded in death by parents Norman and Phyllis Foxgrover; and brother, Philip.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid. A memorial fund for the Salvation Army's Noon Meal Program is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
Norm's family extends heartfelt gratitude for special care given to Norm from Kindred Hearts of Greenville and Heartland Hospice.