Rev. Norman J. Krutzik
Appleton - Father Norman Krutzik, 88 years of age of Brookdale Assisted Living in Appleton, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Father Krutzik was born in New Holstein, to Jacob and Philomena (Meyers) Krutzik. He attended four years of high school and two years of college at St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary. He then attended St. Mary Seminary, Baltimore, Maryland, to study theology and philosophy where he earned a degree in Sacred Liturgy. Most Reverend Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the priesthood on June 1, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.
Father Norm's first appointment was as Assistant Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Oshkosh. This was followed by an appointment as Chaplain of the Alexian Brothers Home, Oshkosh. In 1965, he served as Temporary Administrator or Parochial Vicar of several parishes including St. Mary Parish, Reedsville, St. Peter Parish, Oconto, and St. Mary Parish, Bear Creek. In 1965, Father Norm was appointed Pastor of St. James Parish, White Lake, with mission at St. Stanislaus Parish, Langlade. From 1968 - 1972, he served as Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Antigo. His next appointment was Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Menasha. In 1974, he became Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Manawa. And in 1982 for the next 19 years, Father Norm's ministry transitioned to serving as a Chaplain. He ministered at St. Joseph Residence, New London, St. Mary Home, Manitowoc, St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, St. Mary Hospital, Green Bay, and Appleton Medical Center, Appleton. Father also served as a chaplain in the US Army Reserves.
Father Krutzik retired in 2001. Father never really "retired". He would still help with masses, confessions, anointing, and his very special days at Dodge Correctional Institution.
Survivors include nieces; nephews; other relatives; and very many friends.
Father was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Philomena Krutzik; his brother, Francis (Mary Ann) Krutzik; his sisters, Rosemary Hanke Reindl and her first husband, Leonard Hanke and her second husband, Arnold Reindl and Laverne (Jerome) Perl.
Visitation: Reception of the body by the Regional Vicar, Very Reverend Dennis Bergsbaken, will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont Street Appleton, WI 54915. Visitation will follow and continue until 7:00 p.m. After visitation, a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. will be led by Reverend Ryan Starks.
Visitation will continue on the morning of Saturday, May 2, at Holy Rosary Church, 1724 Madison Street New Holstein, WI 53061 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m.
The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will follow visitation and take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Holy Rosary Church, 1724 Madison St., New Holstein, at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant, Most Reverend David L. Ricken, and Rev. Robert Karuhn as Homilist. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Father's memory may be directed to Sippel Funeral Home PO Box 135 New Holstein, WI 53061 for the pastoral care department at St. Elizabeth Hospital or Theda Care Regional Medical Center-Appleton.
Father's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to all the caregivers, friends, family, and loved ones who assisted him during the past few years.
Please note, all current guidelines in place pertaining to the current healthcare care crisis (covid19) such as social distancing, number of occupants in a confined area, etc will be monitored at both Sacred Heart Church and Holy Rosary Church. Please be prepared to wait outside in the elements to allow those wishing to pay their respects to Father Norman an equal opportunity.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020