Norman Neal

Bloomington, MN - passed away October 15, 2020 at age 87. Formerly of Bloomington, MN. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Barbara Jean (Odle). Survived by children, Nancy, David (Darcy), Steven (Theresa), and Jeanne (Chris) Hugo; 11 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Norm was a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. This prepared him for a distinguished career as a United States Air Force fighter pilot. After his flying career, he transitioned to insurance sales for a variety of companies in the Twin Cities. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate www. Washburn-McReavy.com Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
