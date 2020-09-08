Norman Powers
Greenville - Norman E. Powers, of Greenville, age 84, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 14, 1936, in Shiocton, Wisconsin, the son of the late Maurice and Viola Powers. Norm graduated from Shiocton High School in 1954. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Reserves for six years. On July 11, 1964, he married Joyce Thorson. Norm was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Greenville for 56 years. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139 and finished his working days as a crane operator for Miron Construction. Norm was active in the community as a volunteer and truly enjoyed helping others. He took pride in mowing lawns and snow blowing driveways for those who needed the help. Norm also spent many years driving the elderly to their appointments. He was a long-time member of the Greenville Civic Club and Catholic Knights. He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2016 by the Fox West Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwings, watching the birds, and working on small engines. Norm is best known for his accordion skills and his polka band. He brought joy to many people while playing weddings, anniversaries, and at local nursing homes.
Norm is survived by his brother, Jerry Powers, and sister-in-law Laurel (Melvin) Powers; four children: Jeanne (Mike) Lautenschlager, Ron (Sheila) Powers, Kathy (Bill) Diedrich, and Mike (Kimberly) Powers; 11 grandchildren: Katie (Jon) Reis, Joey (fiancé Brittany) and Emily (fiancé Reid) Lautenschlager; Tyler, Sami, and Tommy Powers; Jake, Abby, and Luke Diedrich; Claire and Natalie Powers; two great grandchildren: Mckenzie and Levi Reis; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Powers; brothers Lloyd, Melvin and Gerald Powers; sister Joyce Klatt and brother-in-law Roy Klatt; and sister-in-law June Thorson.
The funeral liturgy for Norm will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 11, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, N2385 Municipal Drive, Greenville. Masks are required inside the church. Fr. Michael Warden will be officiating. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. A time of visitation and support will be held prior to mass from 8:30-11:00 AM Friday.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCVLM0xLVK8&feature=youtu.be
Norm's family would like to thank Dr. Eugene Rigstad, ThedaCare Hospice and especially nurse Matt for their compassionate care for Dad.
Dad, we love you and will miss you so much. We will never forget your work ethic, your positive attitude, and your appreciation of the things in life that most people take for granted. You will be remembered as a great man who showed us how it's done. Thank you for all you've done for us and for all the memories, give Mom a big hug for all of us!