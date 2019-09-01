Services
Norman R. Perry


1932 - 2019
Norman R. Perry Obituary
Norman R. Perry

Appleton - Norman Raymond Perry, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at Cherry Meadows Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1932 in Laconia NH, son of the late Peter and Beatrice (Ouellette) Perry. Patricia J. Lessard was Norman's bride from July 3, 1954 until she preceded him in death on December 25, 2011.

Norman served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, as a First Gunner aboard the USS Brownson. After his discharge from the Navy, Norman and his bride moved to Wisconsin where Norman became a carpenter. He worked for Boldt Construction for 28 years, retiring in August 1994. One of Norman's most treasured accomplishments was the 25 years he spent working at Appleton Medical Center (ThedaCare-Appleton) as the job superintendent for Boldt. He was committed to building the best place where medicine could be practiced and patients could receive the care they needed. Over the years Norman built 5 homes for his family. Each of them unique and filled with love.

Norman loved being in the outdoors, enjoying nature from his home on Lake Iola and fishing with his friends daily. He enjoyed golfing, working on puzzles and playing cribbage. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Norman is survived by his three children: two daughters, Linda Perry, Appleton and Peggy (Steven) School, Appleton; his son, Joe (Lynn), Shiocton; four grandchildren: Laura Perry, Joshua (Leann) School, Robert (Gina) School, John Perry and Mark Perry; seven great-grandchildren: Abbie, Hannah, Juliana, RJ, Violet, Madeline and MaKenna; a sister, Rita (Ralph) Cullen; brother, Roger (Sandra) Perry and sister-in-law Patricia Perry. He was further preceded in death by two brothers: Robert (Jeanne) and Morris.

In keeping with Norman's wishes a private family gathering will be held.

Norman's Family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff and volunteers at Cherry Meadows Hospice; the care and compassion you extended to our father and to us was second to none. You are all angels. And to Nancy and Denise of Visiting Angels. Your support and companionship is appreciated. You helped to keep Norm home.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019
