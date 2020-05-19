Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
3131 N. Richmond St
Appleton, WI
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
3131 N. Richmond St
Appleton, WI
Norman Ronald Bodway


1931 - 2020
Norman Ronald Bodway Obituary
Norman Ronald Bodway

Menasha - Norman R. Bodway, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 5, 1931, in Appleton, the son of Albert Fahrenkrug and Clara (Ziegert) Bodway. Norman was united in marriage to Millie Derks on August 25, 1951, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Menasha. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran, serving in the Anti-tank division #5, during Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Norman owned Suburban Construction Company, Menasha from 1960 to 1986, Oakwood Campsites, Wild Rose from 1980 to 1994, and served as a former Menasha parade marshal. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, polka and country western music, and dancing. Norman will be remembered by all who knew him as a friendly, very giving, and outgoing man, with a big heart.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 68 years: Millie; 3 children: Jean (Richard) Haag, Dennis (Wendy) Bodway, and Wendy (Warren) Zimmer; 7 grandchildren: Scott (Anna) and Steve (Jessica) Haag, Denise (Nick) Balboa, Dana (Jesse Olson) and Drew (Kerri) Bodway, and Zachary and Brooke Zimmer; 13 great grandchildren: Andi, Molli, Emma, Ellie, and Wyatt Haag, Trevor and Logan Balboa, Morgan and Taylor Laabs, and Carter, Rylee, Jaidyn, and Emerson Bodway; 2 brothers: Robert and Richard (Joyce) Bodway; sisters- and brothers-in-law: Dee Dee, Sue, and Sally Bodway, Jim Derks, Jean "Dolly" Miller, and Dan Stevenson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and neighbors.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson: Justin Zimmer; siblings: Ken (Janet), Norbert (Joey), Donald, and Ray (Marie) Bodway; sisters- and brother-in-law: Elaine Stevenson, Marilyn Derks, and Jack Miller.

A graveside service for Norman will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow the graveside service. All services at the graveside will be Live Streamed via Norman's obituary at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Norman's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, especially to Dr. Lady and Nurse Tiffany for their compassion and care.

Norman will be forever remembered by his family for the pride he had in them and for being the best husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. Forever in our hearts.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 21, 2020
