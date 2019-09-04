|
Norman "Norm" Schabo
Town of Center - Norman A. Schabo, age 88, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1930 in the Town of Center, son of the late George and Martha (Ahrens) Schabo. Norm was a life-time member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Center being baptized on December 7, 1930 and confirmed on April 29, 1945. Norm was united in marriage to Elaine Buss on September 12, 1953 at Imanuel Lutheran Church in Black Creek. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and growing pumpkins for the grandkids. He was a dairy farmer his entire life and also worked at Kool's Manufacturing as a painter for several years. He was very active in helping out at church.
Norm is survived by his Beloved Wife Elaine. Children: Pat (John) Tiedt, Jay (Lory) Schabo, Tami (Scott) Nelsen. Grandchildren: Matt Tiedt (special friend, Ashley), Ashley (Scott) Bahr, Erik (Barbara) Hopfensperger, Amber Schabo (Andrew), Zack Nelsen and Blake Nelsen. Great-grandchildren: C.J. Tiedt, Aubrey and Henry Bahr, Maizie, Jenson and Ryden Hopfensperger. Siblings: Archie Schabo, Doris Scheibe and Lois Gerrits. He is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grandson Adam Hopfensperger, Sisters Esther and Dorothy Schabo.
Funeral services for Norman will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (N3505 State Rd 47, Appleton), with Pastor Andrew Frey and Pastor Mark Gartner co-officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Kindred Hearts, Nurse Kristy and Dr. Servais.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019