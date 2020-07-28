1/1
Norman Tiedt
1927 - 2020
Norman Tiedt

Bear Creek - Norman R. Tiedt, age 93, of Bear Creek passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah.

Norman Robert Tiedt was born on January 20, 1927 in New London to Fred and Elsie (Stark) Tiedt. He grew up in the Town of Clayton, Winnebago County, area. Norman entered the U.S. Army in 1949 and served in an artillery unit stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was united in marriage on September 1, 1952 to DelRose M. Suprise at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London. In 1954 the couple settled in their new home for the next 65 years in the Town of Deer Creek, Outagamie County, where they dairy farmed for many years. While farming, Norman also worked at FWD Corporation in Clintonville, first as a machinist and then as an inspector. After close to 32 years at "The Drive" he retired in 1989.

Norman was a longtime member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville. He liked taking care of the farm and treasured his asparagus patch. After retirement, the couple enjoyed bus trips to country western music hot spots; like Branson, MO, and Nashville, TN. Norman could often be headstrong on many things; but it allowed him to work hard, stay active, and remain independent for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, DelRose; and one daughter, Laurie (Doug) Osterberg of Menasha. He is further survived by one brother, Mike Tiedt of Appleton; one sister-in-law, Muriel Tiedt of Appleton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, a son Steven; one sister, Phyllis (Orvin) Rieckmann; and two brothers, Wilmer (Sally) Tiedt and Raymond Tiedt.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 AM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville. Fr. Timothy Shillcox, O. Praem will officiate and burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Clintonville. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Please go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guestbook or to leave condolences to the family.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Beil-Didier Funeral Home - Clintonville - Clintonville
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Beil-Didier Funeral Home - Clintonville - Clintonville
Funeral services provided by
Beil-Didier Funeral Home - Clintonville - Clintonville
299 S. Main Street
Clintonville, WI 54929
(715) 823-4565
