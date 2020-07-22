Norman Van Wychen
Kaukauna - Norman Van Wychen, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Norm was born on August 24, 1953 to Melvin and Helen (Janz) Van Wychen. Norm was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary kay Schuh, on December 2, 1971. After nearly 47 years at Thilmanys Norm retired to pursue his passions. He cherished his days up north relaxing with family and friends. When the pontoon was filled with loved ones, so was Norm's heart. Norm's light hearted personiality and playful sense of humor easily lifted spirits and invited smiles. Most of all Norm loved being with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. The memories that were made will be in our hearts forever.
Norm is survived by his wife Micki, his daughters; Michelle (Paul) Kroes, and Stacey Van Wychen, grandchildren; Anisha (fiancée LeeRoy) Van Wychen, who was like a daughter to Norm, Brandon Kroes, Kortney (Eli) Herzog, Tyler Kroes, Antrehl Van Wychen, Antaviha Van Wychen and Antrehz Van Wychen, great grandchildren; Zayvion Van Wychen and Finlee Herzog, his father Melvin Van Wychen, siblings; Ken (Lynn) Van Wychen, Mugs (Mike) Maes, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Connie Van Wychen, Kathy Seidl, String (Peg) Schuh, Bob (Diana) Schuh and Kelly (Jeff) Giordana, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norm was preceded in death by his mom and step dad Wally, his step mom Millie, and two brothers Marv and Terry Van Wychen.
A visitation to celebrate Norm's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the VERKUILEN VAN DEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Kaukauna, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kaukauna Clinic. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to The Kaukauna Clinic, and the staff at Theda Care Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
