What to say about Norm. There are many things that can be said about him, he was a fun loving, caring, gentle, thoughtful man. I have known Norm throughout my High School years, he then became my Brother-in-Law in 1976 and the Best Man at our Wedding. He is Godfather to my Son and has always been a great friend. He put many smiles on lots of faces and made a lot of bellies chuckle hard with his funny jokes. Will miss you lots Norm. Many hugs to the family, my heart goes out to all of you.

Judi A Hoerth