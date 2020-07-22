1/1
Norman VanWychen
1953 - 2020
Norman Van Wychen

Kaukauna - Norman Van Wychen, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Norm was born on August 24, 1953 to Melvin and Helen (Janz) Van Wychen. Norm was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary kay Schuh, on December 2, 1971. After nearly 47 years at Thilmanys Norm retired to pursue his passions. He cherished his days up north relaxing with family and friends. When the pontoon was filled with loved ones, so was Norm's heart. Norm's light hearted personiality and playful sense of humor easily lifted spirits and invited smiles. Most of all Norm loved being with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. The memories that were made will be in our hearts forever.

Norm is survived by his wife Micki, his daughters; Michelle (Paul) Kroes, and Stacey Van Wychen, grandchildren; Anisha (fiancée LeeRoy) Van Wychen, who was like a daughter to Norm, Brandon Kroes, Kortney (Eli) Herzog, Tyler Kroes, Antrehl Van Wychen, Antaviha Van Wychen and Antrehz Van Wychen, great grandchildren; Zayvion Van Wychen and Finlee Herzog, his father Melvin Van Wychen, siblings; Ken (Lynn) Van Wychen, Mugs (Mike) Maes, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Connie Van Wychen, Kathy Seidl, String (Peg) Schuh, Bob (Diana) Schuh and Kelly (Jeff) Giordana, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norm was preceded in death by his mom and step dad Wally, his step mom Millie, and two brothers Marv and Terry Van Wychen.

A visitation to celebrate Norm's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the VERKUILEN VAN DEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Kaukauna, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kaukauna Clinic. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to The Kaukauna Clinic, and the staff at Theda Care Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Norm, I worked with your dad Mel from 1976 until he retired. I went on shifts in 1980s and then is when I met you. We passed by each other as friends until I went to the paper machines in 2007. That was when I got to really know you. Heart of gold, funny and all around great guy. RIP my brother until we meet again.
Soot Vandehey
Coworker
July 22, 2020
If you were around Norm, you were smiling. To know him was to love him! Deepest sympathy to the whole family. We will miss you, Norm!
Lori Krahn
July 22, 2020
so sorry to hear about your loss, Norm was a great guy and always fun to be around, lots of great memories with him
Bob &Mary Blair
Friend
July 22, 2020
What to say about Norm. There are many things that can be said about him, he was a fun loving, caring, gentle, thoughtful man. I have known Norm throughout my High School years, he then became my Brother-in-Law in 1976 and the Best Man at our Wedding. He is Godfather to my Son and has always been a great friend. He put many smiles on lots of faces and made a lot of bellies chuckle hard with his funny jokes. Will miss you lots Norm. Many hugs to the family, my heart goes out to all of you.
Judi A Hoerth
