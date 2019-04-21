|
Oaklynn Sarah Thorson
Kimberly - Oaklynn S. Thorson, 7 days old. This strong angel was born at 10:40 am, 10 weeks early, weighing 3lbs. and 4 oz. at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Just one week after she was born, Oaklynn passed away in her parents arms at Milwaukee's Children's Hospital.
Oaklynn is survived by her parents: Tamara Van Asten and Jacob Thorson; siblings: Hope Clausnitzer, Ryder Thorson, and Annalee Van Asten; her grandparents: Sarah Micke, Brian and Stephanie Van Asten, Robert and Melanie Thorson, and Shelly Tingley; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date, please check the funeral home website for further information. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Oaklynn's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019