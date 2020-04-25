|
William Oelhafen
Clintonville - William "Bill" Arthur Oelhafen, 81, passed away peacefully in his home, Friday April 24, following a prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his family and supported by hospice services.
Bill was born October 29, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Elmer and Marjorie (Ihrig) Oelhafen. He was married on June 15, 1963 to Mary E. Lueck at Holy Innocence Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Bill served in the United States Navy from 1956-1959. He received his BS in Civil Engineering from Marquette University, and had 30 years of service with Wisconsin Electric Power Company initially in Milwaukee, then in Appleton. He and his wife relocated to Clintonville in 1995 where he served the City as Manager of Utilities for five years.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a strong Catholic faith and lived a simple life. Personally, Bill and Mary raised five children, and his family eventually grew to also include nine grandchildren, one son-in-law, three daughters-in-law and four great grandchildren. Bill's family was his greatest pride. He loved playing bridge with his close friends. He also loved fishing and woodworking. His family and friends cherish the carvings and furnishings he created for them. Bill will be remembered for his hearty laugh, his ability to maintain calm during tragic events, and his ability to offer a perspective of the world greater than one's self.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; five children and their spouses; Kevin (Elisabeth) Oelhafen, Kristin (Gary) Gellert, Eric (Amy) Oelhafen, James, Benjamin (Danielle) Delwiche-Oelhafen, his eight grandchildren; Kathryn (Aaron) Wright, Nicole (Ben) Page, Emma, Edward, and Luke Oelhafen, Annika and Boden Oelhafen, and Alex Delwiche-Oelhafen, and four Great Grandchildren; Jackson and Aubrey Wright, Olive and Rory Page. He is further survived by a brother Thomas (Karen) Oelhafen; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Caroline (Crawford) and Edwin Lueck; and brother-in-law, James Lueck.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 30th at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. Fr. John "Jack" Mullarkey will be celebrant with Fr. Timothy Shillcox, O. Praem, serving as concelebrant. Please go to Facebook under "Tim Shillcox" on Thursday at 11:00 AM to view the mass live.
Military Honors will be provided at church by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Appleton. Please go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guestbook or to send a card to the family.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Heartland Hospice for their excellent care allowing Bill to stay at home, his final request. Also heartfelt thanks to Fr. Jack Mullarkey and Fr. Tim Shillcox for their friendship and support especially through this final stage of life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Bill's honor to St Rose Catholic Church, 27 Seventh Street, Clintonville, WI 54929.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020