Omar Edward Meyer



Mesa, AZ - Omar Edward Meyer, 86, formerly of Neenah, Wisconsin, entered heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.



He was born on the family farm to Otto and Ida (Lenzner) Meyer. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1951, proudly served in the U.S. Marines 1954-1956, and married the love of his life, Judith (Ehlers) in 1957.



His love of numbers led to a lifelong career as an accountant. He was highly respected for his accuracy, attention to detail, and work ethic. He only missed 5 days of work throughout his entire career!



Omar was a loving and dedicated father to Gerald "Omar" Otto, David Howard, and Melinda "Dolly" Marie. He always found the time to coach their various sporting teams and to practice ball whenever asked.



He was an avid lover of all sports but especially the Green Bay Packers, bowling, shuffleboard and got a big kick out of beating most everyone he played cards with!



He and Judy loved to dance and traveled all over the U.S. and parts of Europe. They regularly hosted parties and he was known to make a HARD Old Fashioned or Manhattan!



He loved spending every minute he could with his granddaughter, Tia Marie whom he called his "Tweety Bird".



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Judith; three children, Gerald and Joanne of Neenah, WI, David of Mesa, AZ, and Melinda of Wellington, CO; one granddaughter, Tia Marie and Jer Ventura of Johnstown, CO, and one great-grandson expected on Dec. 3, 2020.









