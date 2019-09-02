|
Opal M. Garrow
Appleton - Opal M. (Kratz) Garrow died peacefully in Appleton, Wisconsin on August 31, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on November 23, 1926, in Lamar, Missouri to the late Bonne and Marge (Lehman) Kratz. She met Lewis Garrow on a blind date and they were married on June 7, 1947. Opal and Lewis enjoyed military life for 20 years and lived in various cities throughout the US. Moving to Appleton, Opal and Lewis were proud owners of a small diner and 3 service stations. The couple welcomed 7 children into their home. Her children remember her as a loving and caring mom. She enjoyed listening and singing to music, playing bingo, and visiting with friends and relatives.
Opal is survived by her children Diana (Bernie) Koenig of New Harmony, UT, Karren Grotenhuis of Appleton, Sandy (George) Ewing of Port Charlotte, FL, David Garrow of New London, Naomi Laux (significant other Jeff Parks) of Appleton, Richard (Janice) Garrow of Appleton. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, Dan, Brian, Krissy, Tracey, Angie, Tim, Pete, and Kirk.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Garrow, daughter Carol Ann Garrow, brothers Don and Wayne Kratz, and sister Doris Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will take place in Ostrander Cemetery, New London.
The family would like to thank The Bridges Nursing Home staff for the care they provided for her last few years of her life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 2, 2019