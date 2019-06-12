|
Orabelle Ruth Porlier
Appleton - Orabelle Porlier, age 100 of Appleton, WI. passed away on June 10th, 2019 with family by her side.
Born on April 7th, 1919 in Black Creek, WI. to parents Caroline and Herman Yentz and moved to Appleton at an early age. It was in Appleton that she met the love of her life Warner Porlier and married him in 1938. Orabelle was preceded in death by her husband Warner, daughter Jo Ann (Honey), son George, grandchild Jeffry King, brothers Roy (Selma), Morry (Bernie), Melvin (Ginny), sister Doradine Matthews (Lee) and sister-in-law June Krieck (Karlon). She is survived by daughter Susan Sitzberger of Medford, OR., daughter Renee of Appleton, son Jim (Sue) of Dothan, AL., son Bruce of Jackson, WI. and George's wife Wendy Sue of Lewisberry, PA. She has 5 grandchildren Julie Tilkens (Jim), Dennis King (Melanie), Matt King, Sherry Goes (Pieter) and Joshua, eleven great-grandchildren Brandon, Lauren, Ryan, Kelsy, Adam, Caleb, Jacob, Abbey, Josh, Pax and Evo plus her special family Greg & Jean Pethan of Appleton and their sons Andy (Kirsten) and Tommy (Laura) and their children. She is also survived by six nieces, and many, many loving and faithful friends.
While Orabelle worked outside of her home at various jobs over her lifetime she was best as a Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Over her lifetime Orabelle helped raise generations of children within and outside of her family. Beloved and respected by all who knew her, her loss will leave a void in many hearts, while our Heavenly Father and Heaven have a new angel to brighter things up.
Orabelle's life will be celebrated Saturday, June 15th with visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed immediately by the service at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleron. The interment will be Monday, June 17th at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery - Appleton with a brief graveside service.
At the time of her passing Orabelle resided at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton with her special friend Jennie. Orabelle enjoyed sharing time with family and friends including cards with Greg & Jean, and Friday entertainment and games with Jeannie, Don & Sharon. Mom also loved attending bible studies and attended Appleton Alliance Church every chance she had. Her motto was 'If you ask I'll GO"!
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the associates and caregivers at the Renaissance, Theda Care as well as friends who cared and supported our Mom. Never was the saying "To Know Her Was To Love Her" more true.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 12 to June 13, 2019