|
|
Orlee Mary Roebke
Harrison - Our mother, Orlee Mary Roebke, passed away peacefully on October 26th at the age of 84. Orlee was born in Ripon, WI, the third of eight children to Elsie (Wichman) and Riley Mincy. She is survived by siblings Riley (Donna) Mincy, John (Karel) Mincy, Donna Goelz, Eugene (special friend Alicia Schultz) Mincy and Carolyn Mincy. She was predeceased by her brother Harvey (Avonne deceased) (special friend Joyce Kindschuh) Mincy and her sister Eunice (Donald) Gneiser.
Orlee and our father Neal E. Roebke were united in marriage in 1958. Our father passed away in 2001. They were proud parents of Brenda (Jim) Welisek, Neal D. (Cindy) Roebke, and Wanda (Glen) Rooyakkers. They enjoyed their eight wonderful grandchildren and eight darling great grandchildren.
Orlee will be missed for her caring and compassion to others. She retired as a registered nurse. She was a master gardener and enjoyed sharing her produce with family, customers, and charities. Our mouths water for her homemade breads, pies, cookies, popcorn balls, and peanut squares. This winter, her homemade quilts will keep us warm. She enjoyed a competitive game of Yahtzee with us.
Per Orlee's wishes, a private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers or donations, please do what Orlee would do: share a meal, grow vegetables, plant a flower, share a smile, or just do something nice for someone. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Her family is grateful to the wonderful comfort care provided by Agnesian Health Care Hospice and Calumet County Hospice. We send a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Rosemore Village Retirement Community, Wild Rose, WI for their exceptional care and kindness given to Orlee and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019