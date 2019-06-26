|
Oscar Hechel
Phoenix, AZ - Oscar Hechel, 72, passed away peacefully with his wife, family and friends by his side on June 18 in Phoenix, AZ, after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born to the late Oscar and Edna (Krull) Hechel in Darboy, WI.
After graduating from High School, Oscar enlisted in the US Army, serving in Korea. Oscar was then employed by Miller Electric Mfg Co in Appleton, WI for 35 years. He started working on "the line" and worked his way up to "Plant Engineer Supervisor" until his retirement in 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children Doug, Charlie (Laura), Shelly (Karl) Sandry and Eric. He is also survived by grandchildren Ana, Dmitri, Viktor, Jacob, Jonathan, Jadelyn and Zachary; brothers: Ralph (Karen) and Dennis (Candi). Sisters: Louise Salvo, Ruth Reichelt and Linda Diedrich; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by special friends Dave and Jo Heraly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, (3) sisters, (4) brothers, (2) sisters-in-law and (5) brothers-in-law.
A full Military service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on July 5th at 10:00 am.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019