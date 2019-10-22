|
|
Oscar S. Hoffmann
Manawa - Oscar Sylvester Hoffmann, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was tough to the end, tolerating the chemo and radiation treatments like a champ, with the love and support of his fiancé, Shirley Pelkey, but at 92, cancer finally got the upper hand. Oscar was born in Aniwa, WI to the late Frank and Mary (Heinzl) Hoffmann. He served in World War II in the Pacific with the Navy. He retired from Wisconsin Power and Light in 1986. Oscar was preceded in death by all of his siblings; Frank Hoffmann, Reinhold Hoffman, Mary Hoffmann Giese, Alfred Hoffmann, and David Hoffmann, and his wife, June Kosmerchock Hoffmann, with whom he had four sons.
Oscar loved his four boys and raised them right. He is survived by Paul Hoffmann of Florida, Tom and Dori Hoffmann of Neenah, Dennis and Barb Hoffmann of Manawa, and Kirt and Molly Hoffmann of Menasha.
His nine grandchildren will miss him deeply; Denise Hoffmann, Aaron Hoffmann, Dayla Jaeger, Malia Hoffmann, NiCole Fischer, Colton Hoffmann, Kyle Hoffmann, Jeremy Hoffmann and Kirsten Hoffmann.
Oscar was also loved by 15 special great-grandchildren; Adeline Duvall, Josephine Duvall, Theodore Hoffmann, Nealan Hoffmann, Jackson Jaeger, Jaden Jaeger, Jamison Jaeger, Jolie Jaeger, Eliana Hoffmann, Talia Hoffmann, Sawyer Klotzbuecher, Jurnie Klotzbuecher, Cubby Fischer, Nash Fischer, and Knox Fischer.
Visitation will be Friday morning, October 25, 2019, from 9 to 11am at Sacred Heart Church in Manawa, WI followed by a funeral Mass. Afterward, we will hold a burial service at Little Wolf Cemetery, where there will be Full Military Honors; a dinner will then follow at Bear Lake. Please join us to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Research Institute in Oscar's name.
In closing, we are eternally grateful to RN Julie at the Manawa Community Nursing Center for her loving assistance at the moment of Oscar's passing and for the assistance of Paula Struzynski from the Theda Care at Home Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019