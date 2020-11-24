Otto E. ZeichertNew London - Otto E. Zeichert, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Washington Center in New London. He was born on June 15, 1937, son of the late William and Louise (Falk) Zeichert. He graduated from Shiocton High School in 1956. Otto served his country in the US Air Force and worked as a union welder at Kelly Corp in Milwaukee for 30 years retiring in 2002.Otto is survived by his sister Edna Bartel; niece and nephews: Keith (Wendi) Bartel, Kevin Bartel, Renee (David) Hensel, and Tim (Tracey) Zeichert; great-nieces and nephews: Raymond Sigua, Natasha (David) Resch, Paige Berndt, Amanda Bartel, Jonathon Hensel, Nicole Hensel, and Alexander Bartel; cousins: James (Candace) Falk, Janice (Don) Stein, Jenny (Mike) Fermanich, Gary Falk, Betty (Frank) Koch, and Bonnie Olson. He is further survived by special lifelong friends, Don (Cheryl) Roth, special neighbors Sandy and Ada, and numerous other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers William and Herman, brother-in-law Orville Bartel, and a nephew Todd Zeichert.Funeral services for Otto will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Marcus Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.The family would like to thank the Washington Center staff, especially Arien and Indy for their care and concern for Otto.