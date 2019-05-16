|
|
Owen J. Muthig
Township of Matteson - Owen J. Muthig, age 72 of the Township of Matteson, Waupaca County passed away Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 at the Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center in Clintonville.
Owen was born on May 19, 1946 in Clintonville as the son of the late Oleen and Lois (Young) Muthig. On November 28, 1964 he was united in marriage to Beverly Huebner at the St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville. Owen started out farming in the Town of Matteson and after moving to Embarrass worked for many years at Clintonville Lumber. He was active in the Embarrass community as a past member and Captain of the Embarrass Volunteer Fire Dept for 30 years and served on the village board from 1977 until 2012; the final year as President. In 1988 he became a part owner of Zimdars Plumbing & Heating in Embarrass and retired in 2009. During his retirement Owen enjoyed driving for Klein Automotive in Clintonville and was a regular at Korth's Badger Tap in the mornings for coffee. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies as a member of the local antique tractor group. Owen attended the races in Shawano every Saturday as it brought him back to his earlier days of racing near Shiocton. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hunting, four wheeling, and fishing trips with his family and friends over the years. Owen was a faithful member at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville where he served on the Personnel Committee and as an usher. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he made it a priority to be there for their sporting events. Owen was always there for his family and will be missed.
Survivors include: His wife: Beverly.
Children: Owen (Wendy) Muthig, Dan (Kari) Muthig, Dawn (Jason) Klein, & Dean (Kara) Muthig.
Grandchildren: Kelsey, Hunter, Addison, Maxwell, & Emerson Muthig, Chace (Aubree) Mindel, Parker Mindel, and Gavin & Grant Muthig.
Brother: Steven (Julie) Muthig.
Sisters: Susan (Randy) Timm & Mary Ann Heling.
Brother-in-law: Kevin Weber.
Numerous other relatives, friends, and his beloved dog Lucy.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Gary Muthig, a sister Theresa Weber, and a brother-in-law Mike Heling.
Owen's funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Interment will follow a the Riverside Cemetery in Embarrass. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Red River Riders, N6669 Cherry Road, Shawano, WI 54166 or to the Lyme Disease Association online at lymediseaseassociation.org. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Owen's family would like to thank all those who sent cards and prayers during his illness. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019