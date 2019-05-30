|
|
Pamela A. De Bruin
Little Chute - Pamela A. DeBruin (Van Gompel) age 54, of Little Chute, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a nearly four year courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 29, 1964, in Kaukauna, WI, daughter of the late Thomas and Elaine Van Gompel (Jansen). Pam graduated from Little Chute High School in 1983, which is where her and her husband's love story began.
Pam married her soulmate, Tom DeBruin, on April 13, 1985 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member. She was employed at Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine as a Billing Specialist up until the time she retired due to her cancer diagnosis. Pam also volunteered as an Angel Tree Coordinator, Catechist, and Eucharistic Minster giving her time selflessly to others.
Pam's greatest happiness came from her family and her faith. She cherished the time she spent with her husband Tom and their wonderful children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking cookies with the grandkids, family gatherings, traveling, long walks, and sharing her faith with others.
Pam is survived by Tom, her loving husband of 34 years, and their three children: Michael (Amanda) DeBruin, Kayla (Ross) Wells, Brooke (Jon) Giordana. Her five beautiful grandchildren: Gracie, Mason, Aubrey, Rhett and Knox. She is further survived by her mother Elaine Van Gompel (Jansen), brother Scott (Sue) Van Gompel and sister Lisa (Daryl) Klink; mother-in-law Carol DeBruin; sisters-in-law Julie (Chris) Bons, Vicki (Doug) Hermsen, Sue (Jeff) DeGroot, Kay (special friend Mike) Peerenboom; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pam was preceded in death by her father Thomas and brother Kevin Van Gompel; her father-in-law Ronald DeBruin; grandparents Irving and Dorothy Jansen; and uncle Howard Jansen.
A celebration of Pam's life and funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ronald Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The DeBruin family would like to thank each and every one of you who supported us throughout this difficult time. We would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at ThedaCare At Home, especially nurse Meghan. We would also like to thank Dr. Gunther's staff as well as the surgeons at UW Madison for their compassionate care.
Mom, words cannot express how much we will miss you and your guidance. We will carry on your legacy of faith and love forever. Thank you for always being our biggest supporter and showing us what it truly means to be a disciple of Jesus. We will watch for the monarchs and "Listen to the whisper" always. Our love for you will carry on until we are together again, rest in peace our beautiful angel.
To spread our mother's message of faith, please visit "God's Perfect Timing by Pam DeBruin" on youtube.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019