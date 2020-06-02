Pamela A. Flom
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela A. Flom

Neenah - Pamela A. Flom, age 59, of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 after a short illness. Pam was born on January 7, 1961 in Neenah daughter of Douglas E. and Sandra (Kryszak) Flom.

Pam enjoyed many things, including, crafting, putting puzzles together, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to her favorite music and watching her favorite t.v. shows. She enjoyed taking walks.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra (Mark) Schipferling; her son, Bryan (Megan R.) Flom, her daughter, Shauna (Aaron) Mueller; three grandchildren, Layla, Evelynn, and Konnor and her brother, Ken (Carol L.) Flom, one grandparent, Carol Schipferling; with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Douglas, a son, Jason, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

No services will be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

The family would like to thank Matthew's Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Pam.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved