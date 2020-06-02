Pamela A. Flom
Neenah - Pamela A. Flom, age 59, of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 after a short illness. Pam was born on January 7, 1961 in Neenah daughter of Douglas E. and Sandra (Kryszak) Flom.
Pam enjoyed many things, including, crafting, putting puzzles together, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to her favorite music and watching her favorite t.v. shows. She enjoyed taking walks.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra (Mark) Schipferling; her son, Bryan (Megan R.) Flom, her daughter, Shauna (Aaron) Mueller; three grandchildren, Layla, Evelynn, and Konnor and her brother, Ken (Carol L.) Flom, one grandparent, Carol Schipferling; with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Douglas, a son, Jason, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
No services will be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to thank Matthew's Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Pam.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.