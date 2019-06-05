|
|
Pamela Ann McGlin
Neenah, Wisconsin - McGlin, Pamela Ann, 65 of Neenah, Wisconsin, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on May 30th.
Pam was born on October 1st,1953 in Appleton, WI to Robert and Mary Jane McGlin. Pam worked at Creative Converting in Clintonville for 14 years in which she had many great friends.
She was a very caring and loving mother to her 3 children. She enjoyed spending time watching her son play baseball and her granddaughter play softball. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Big Brother and Survivor. She loved traveling, Colorado and Garth Brooks.
She leaves behind her children Amy, Denise (Windal) and granddaughter Olivia, Matthew, mother Mary Jane, siblings Debbie (Jim) Reschke, Jeff (Judy), Kevin (Debbie), Pat (Mariella), sister-in-law Cindy, many nieces and nephews, cousins, the Haertl Family as well as other extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, brother Mike, mother and father In-law Don and Jo Haertl, stepfather Dick Brown, nephew Luke Vitalis and her precious dogs Callie and Butler.
Pam will be missed by all and she can now retire her life to heaven and God.
A celebration of life will take place at the Scheig Center 1313 E. Witzke Blvd on June 7th from 11:30 to 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to: Denise Allen at 282 Oakwood Ave. Plover, WI 54467.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019