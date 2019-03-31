Resources
Madison - Pamela F. Smith, age 77, of Madison passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born February 6, 1942 in New London, WI. Pam graduated from Lawrence University and Moser Seccrtarial School of Chicago. Pam was employed at Northwestern Mutual Insurance for 9 years and the UW Health Sciences Library for 24. Pam has enjoyed numerous volunteer activities since her retirement. For over 30 years she volunteered at UW Hospital's Main Information Desk.

Pam is survived by her nieces Deborah Kortbein (Terry), Jennifer Fass (Robert), nephew, Michael Smith (Rita), grandniece Marissa Leppert (Kyle, Cal and Waylon) and nephews Adam Smith, and Matthew Smith (Megan, Harlowe). She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her brother David and his wife Bette.

Pam cherished her time spent with her family, especially her great grandniece and great grandnephews creating memories they will all remember forever. Pam had an amazing circle of friends that the family would like to thank for their friendship and support given Pam for so many years. Pam will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare and UW Hospital Neuro ICU.

A Celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Remembrances to: www.remembr.com/pamela.smith

Memorial contributions may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
