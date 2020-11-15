1/
Pamela J. Larson
1973 - 2020
Pamela J. Larson

Brookfield - On the morning of October 28, 2020, Pamela J Larson was called to her heavenly home at the age of 47. Pamela was born in Houston, Texas, to Ken and Monica Larson. Pamela attended Neenah High School and graduated from UW-Whitewater. She built her career in Information Technology. Her journeys took her from Wisconsin to Marysville, Montana and Boise, Idaho, before returning to the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

Her three daughters, Isabella, Victoria, and Cecilia were the center of her life and her true joy. She also enjoyed Star Wars, Marvel movies, anything Disney, reading, listening to music, watching the Packers, and walks with her husky.

Pamela will be missed by her three daughters: Izzi, Tori, and Cece Mandli; her parents: Ken and Monica; sister, Melissa (Will) Pinter; two nephews: Jacob and Luke Pinter; her dog "Indiana Jones"; her grandmother, Esther Nehring; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pamela has joined her grandfather Reinhold Nehring and her grandmother Margaret Fischer in heaven.

The Christian Funeral Service will be held for Pamela at Noon on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak Street, Neenah with Rev. DJ Engelbrecht officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. The burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Pamela's girls.

Thank you to Froedtert Hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff for Pamela's great care during the two months. Also, Thank You to Pamela's employer, Foot Locker, and her caring co-workers.

Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
1 entry
November 13, 2020
I have had so many positive memories with Pamela, she would take care of me when I could come to the camp group with Izzi all the time. She was there at every school dance taking pictures. She will be deeply missed. I love her daughters dearly and I know they will be strong through this
Tia Gorecki
Friend
