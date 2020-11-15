Pamela J. Larson
Brookfield - On the morning of October 28, 2020, Pamela J Larson was called to her heavenly home at the age of 47. Pamela was born in Houston, Texas, to Ken and Monica Larson. Pamela attended Neenah High School and graduated from UW-Whitewater. She built her career in Information Technology. Her journeys took her from Wisconsin to Marysville, Montana and Boise, Idaho, before returning to the Madison and Milwaukee areas.
Her three daughters, Isabella, Victoria, and Cecilia were the center of her life and her true joy. She also enjoyed Star Wars, Marvel movies, anything Disney, reading, listening to music, watching the Packers, and walks with her husky.
Pamela will be missed by her three daughters: Izzi, Tori, and Cece Mandli; her parents: Ken and Monica; sister, Melissa (Will) Pinter; two nephews: Jacob and Luke Pinter; her dog "Indiana Jones"; her grandmother, Esther Nehring; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pamela has joined her grandfather Reinhold Nehring and her grandmother Margaret Fischer in heaven.
The Christian Funeral Service will be held for Pamela at Noon on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak Street, Neenah with Rev. DJ Engelbrecht officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. The burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Pamela's girls.
Thank you to Froedtert Hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff for Pamela's great care during the two months. Also, Thank You to Pamela's employer, Foot Locker, and her caring co-workers.
Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com