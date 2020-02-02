Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Resources
Pamela J. LaVigne

Pamela J. LaVigne Obituary
Pamela J. LaVigne

Appleton - Pam passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1970 to Donald and Joyce Laedtke in Appleton, Wi. She graduated from Appleton West High School and Gil Tech Hair Academy.

Pam's greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a mother. Her three children were her pride and joy. She loved them beyond measure.

Pam is survived by her three children; Sara, Anna and Nicholas. She is further survived by her mother, Joyce Laedtke along with Todd and Beth Laedtke.

Pam is preceded in death by her father, Donald O. Laedtke, her grandparents, Quirin and Lucille Weber and Oliver and Helen Laedtke.

The memorial mass for Pam will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church (1617 W. Pine St., Appleton). Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for higher education opportunities for Pam's children.

We take comfort in knowing that Pam has been reunited with her dad, grandparents and other loved ones. Heaven gained an angel that will be missed by all who knew and loved Pam.

Our love for Pam will live on forever.

Happy 50th Birthday, Pam!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
