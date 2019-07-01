Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Michels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela June Michels


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela June Michels Obituary
Pamela June Michels

Kimberly - Age 81, passed away at Aspire Senior Living with family by her side on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Wautoma, WI on July 21, 1937, daughter of the late Hubert and Sybil Rief. Pam graduated from Clintonville High School. On August 8, 1959, she married Nathan Michels at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton. Pam was a devout wife, mother and grandmother. She was active at church and enjoyed knitting scarves for the homeless shelter. Her children and grandchildren were most special to her.

Pam is survived by her children: Tracy (Brian) Tierney of Appleton, Terry (Michelle) Michels of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Caitlyn (Steve Halverson) and Taran Tierney (Nikki Sedivy), and Nathan, Chad and Kyle Michels, and her sister Marilyn "Dixie" (Rolf) Krotseng of Ohio. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street at 5:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses at Aspire Senior Living and Theda Care at Home Hospice.

A memorial fund in Pam's name is being established.

God saw she was getting tired, and a cure was not to be; so He put his arms around her and whispered, "Come with Me." With tearful eyes we watched her suffer, and saw her fade away; although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the BEST.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent