Pamela June Michels
Kimberly - Age 81, passed away at Aspire Senior Living with family by her side on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Wautoma, WI on July 21, 1937, daughter of the late Hubert and Sybil Rief. Pam graduated from Clintonville High School. On August 8, 1959, she married Nathan Michels at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton. Pam was a devout wife, mother and grandmother. She was active at church and enjoyed knitting scarves for the homeless shelter. Her children and grandchildren were most special to her.
Pam is survived by her children: Tracy (Brian) Tierney of Appleton, Terry (Michelle) Michels of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Caitlyn (Steve Halverson) and Taran Tierney (Nikki Sedivy), and Nathan, Chad and Kyle Michels, and her sister Marilyn "Dixie" (Rolf) Krotseng of Ohio. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street at 5:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses at Aspire Senior Living and Theda Care at Home Hospice.
A memorial fund in Pam's name is being established.
God saw she was getting tired, and a cure was not to be; so He put his arms around her and whispered, "Come with Me." With tearful eyes we watched her suffer, and saw her fade away; although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the BEST.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 3, 2019