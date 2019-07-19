Resources
Pamela Miller Obituary
Appleton - Pamela E. Miller, 68, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Pam was born on August 11, 1950 to Roy and Helen (Foss) Huseman in St. Paul, Minnesota. On February 14, 1981 she was united in marriage to Jerry Miller in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Pam worked at Modern Sheet Metal for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and bowling. She loved the Lion King.

Pam is survived by her husband Jerry, four children; Jodie Huseman, James (Lauren) Bone, Tony Bone, and Nicole Miller, grandchildren; Courtney Phillips, Ryan Huseman Sr., Olivia Bone, Cole Bone, and Nathan Bone, greatgrandchildren Harkyn Phillips, Haylo Phillips, and Havyn Phillips, a sister Peggy Van Dusen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, a great grandson, Ryan Jr, and siblings; Patty Flaherty, and Michael Huseman.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wichmann Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Rhonda and the staff at Care Partners.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019
