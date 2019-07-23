Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1955 - 2019
Almond - Pamela E. Peters, age 64, of Almond, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. She was born in Marshfield on July 15, 1955. Pam enjoyed a variety of hobbies including cooking, sewing, painting, gardening, playing cards, and showing her Papillons. She loved spending time with her grandchildren as well.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Danielle Luke (special friend, Lance Fons) of Almond, Derrick Luke of Burlington, and Chelsea (Dave) Stampfer of Readfield; grandchildren: Brianna, MacKenzie, Alize, Diem and Avianna; step grandchildren: Casey and Chloe; great-granddaughters, Elaine and Aurelia; siblings: Debbe (Jordan) Woodbury of UT, Duane (Patti) Nelles of Nekoosa, and Victoria Christiansen of Wisconsin Rapids; and close friend, Mark Lepinski.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Nelles, and close friend, Donald Fink.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019. For service location and directions, please email [email protected]

