|
|
Pamela Roberts Ashley
Fort St. Lucie, FL - Died October 22, 2019 in Fort St. Lucie, FL at home surrounded by her parents under the care of Hospice. She fought a 5 1/2 year battle with colon cancer.
She was born February 19, 1962 in St. Louis, MO.
She is survived by her parents Travis and Faye Roberts; her bother Neal Roberts and his wife Cynthia; uncles Wayne Roberts and his wife Jan, Terry Abbett and his wife Suda; cousins Christopher Roberts, Shannon Carter and Ann Abbett; and a dear friend Leigh Splitt.
Pam attended Appleton schools, graduating from Appleton West High School. She graduated with a BA degree from Northwestern University and an MBA degree from Columbia University.
She met Bruce Ashley at Northwestern University. They married after her graduation. The were divorced 6 years later.
A memorial service will be held at Frist Congregational Church, 724 E. South River St., Appleton, on June 4, 2019, at 4:30pm to 6:00pm. A reception to follow the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019