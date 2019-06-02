Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Frist Congregational Church
724 E. South River St
Appleton, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Roberts Ashley


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Roberts Ashley Obituary
Pamela Roberts Ashley

Fort St. Lucie, FL - Died October 22, 2019 in Fort St. Lucie, FL at home surrounded by her parents under the care of Hospice. She fought a 5 1/2 year battle with colon cancer.

She was born February 19, 1962 in St. Louis, MO.

She is survived by her parents Travis and Faye Roberts; her bother Neal Roberts and his wife Cynthia; uncles Wayne Roberts and his wife Jan, Terry Abbett and his wife Suda; cousins Christopher Roberts, Shannon Carter and Ann Abbett; and a dear friend Leigh Splitt.

Pam attended Appleton schools, graduating from Appleton West High School. She graduated with a BA degree from Northwestern University and an MBA degree from Columbia University.

She met Bruce Ashley at Northwestern University. They married after her graduation. The were divorced 6 years later.

A memorial service will be held at Frist Congregational Church, 724 E. South River St., Appleton, on June 4, 2019, at 4:30pm to 6:00pm. A reception to follow the service.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent