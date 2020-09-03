Pamela Rosalie White
Appleton - Pamela Rosalie (Taggart) White, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1956 in Appleton to Edwin and Peggy (Childs) Taggart. She graduated from Kimberly High School and then Fox Valley Technical College with her nursing degree.
She went to work at the Central Wisconsin Center, Madison after she married her husband Ronald White and cared for special needs, disabled individuals for 20 years.
After her husband became ill, they moved back to the Fox Valley and she retired from St. Paul Elder Care in Kaukauna.
Pam was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her whole life was her family. Pam had many obstacles to overcome with her health and her family's health, but stayed strong in her faith and faced each obstacle head on.
She is survived by her son Justin (Machenzie) White of Neenah and her daughter Megan (Thomas) Knaus of Kimberly, grandchildren: Nema and Gabriel White and Tonisa and Aiden Knaus, brothers: Kevin (Pamela) Taggart of Tennessee and Keith and (Lori) Taggart of Waupaca, sisters: Bonnie Rae Londre of Appleton, Marilyn (David) Harke of Kimberly and Michelle (Carl) Kaufman of Appleton, sister-in-law CeLvee (Taggart) Scheller of Waupaca, brother-in-law Don (Dorothy) White of Madison and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald, brother Bruce Taggart, brother-in-law Thomas Londre, sister-in-law Becky Taggart, nephews Jacon and Jabob Londre and niece Samanthe Smith.
There will be a celebration of life for Pam on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Lindberg Park in Combined Locks. Heart of the Valley Cremations is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.hovcremations.com
.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Appleton Medical Center for the care they gave Pam in her final months, especially her sweet nurse, Amy.
The challenges due to covid restrictions were overwhelming for Pam, but we rejoice now, for she is now with our Lord Jesus.