Pamela S. Johnson
Neenah - Pamela S. (Trudell) Johnson was born December 8, 1960, to Raymond and Patsy Trudell. She married the love of her life Tim Johnson on August 7, 1993. Pam passed peacefully while surrounded by family in her home on May 9, 2020.
Pam worked as a medical coder for Ascension Health for 42 years where she met some truly incredible people she called friends. She enjoyed scrapbooking and crafting with friends and family, traveling with her little girls' group including her best friends Delores Lorenz and Sherry Kirk, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Most of all, Pam enjoyed travelling and boating with her husband every summer. All those that knew her will miss her compassion for others, her spirit for adventure, and her love of family and friends.
Pam is survived by her parents Ray and Pat, husband Tim, sister-in-law Carol (Williams) Reitz, brother-in-law Ed Kirk, and her step-children Christine Johnson (Whitelaw, WI) and Jamie Johnson (Madison, WI). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Alex Olson (Colorado) and McKayla Olson (New Holstein, WI), as well as many special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Theodore and Helen Trudell and Clarence and Gertrude Knutson, brothers Kevin Trudell and Thomas Trudell as well as sister Julie (Trudell) Kirk.
A big thank you to Green Bay Oncology and the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center. Their caring dispositions started at the registration desk and included the doctors, nurses, pharmacy, and entire staff.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Elizabeth's Cancer Center or two of Pam's greatest passions- Toys 4 Tots or local Back to School Programs.
Respecting Pam's wishes, a private family ceremony will be held to celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 17, 2020