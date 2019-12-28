|
Pat Gunderson
Milwaukee - Pat Gunderson died peacefully on December 20, 2019 at the age of 86.
After growing up in Iowa, Pat lived and worked across the United States and the world during her husband's ten-year military service. Pat's children were born during this time period. Pat lived in both Appleton and Phoenix for many years before more recently moving to Milwaukee. Pat was an avid reader, loved to entertain friends and enjoyed their lake home in northern Wisconsin.
Survived by her beloved husband, brother, two sons, daughter and grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. A private burial service for family members will be scheduled. If desired, a memorial donation to the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation is appreciated at https://www.bannerhealthfoundation.org/areas-to-support/giving-matters
