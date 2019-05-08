|
Patricia A. Kessler
Little Chute - Pat A. Kessler, age 76, of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on May 5, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1943, daughter of the late Bernard and Hazel (Guerts) Haen. On December 14, 1959, Pat married James "George" Kessler.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country and saw all 50 states. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Time spent with her family was what she loved the most.
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Kessler; children: Kim Rohan, Karen (Keith) Merkatoris and Kathy Stock; grandchildren: Jennifer, Katie (Andy), Tyler, Matalyn, Morgan, Gorman and Marshall; great grandchildren: Noah, Rose and Elaina; siblings: Dave Haen (Barb), Paul Haen (Barb) and Keith Haen (Teresa). She is also survived by several of George's siblings and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her son, Mark Kessler; two sons-in-law, Steve Rohan and Bob Bruyette; parents, Bernard and Hazel Haen; and a brother, Don Haen.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (Formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019