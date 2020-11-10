1/1
Patricia A. Krueger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Krueger

Neenah - Patricia Ann Krueger, 93, died Monday November 2, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Neenah on March 15, 1927, daughter of the late Emil Jr. and Catherine (Peske) Blank. Patricia married Glenn Krueger on June 21, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Neenah. He preceded Patricia in death on June 7, 2006.

Patricia graduated from Neenah High School, class of 1944. She worked for the Neenah Board of Education, as a clerical secretary to the principal from 1948-1960. Patricia then worked at Washington and Taft Schools as an aide and secretary, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as secretary and president in the Ladies Aid. Patricia volunteered her time and talent at Theda Clark Hospital, working in the gift shop. She enjoyed plastic canvas, looping, and the occasional gambling trip.

Patricia is survived by her two sons: James (Tina), and Peter (Susan); and two granddaughters: Alyssa and Megan. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Knight Blank.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 7, 2020
My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved