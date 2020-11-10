Patricia A. Krueger
Neenah - Patricia Ann Krueger, 93, died Monday November 2, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Neenah on March 15, 1927, daughter of the late Emil Jr. and Catherine (Peske) Blank. Patricia married Glenn Krueger on June 21, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Neenah. He preceded Patricia in death on June 7, 2006.
Patricia graduated from Neenah High School, class of 1944. She worked for the Neenah Board of Education, as a clerical secretary to the principal from 1948-1960. Patricia then worked at Washington and Taft Schools as an aide and secretary, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as secretary and president in the Ladies Aid. Patricia volunteered her time and talent at Theda Clark Hospital, working in the gift shop. She enjoyed plastic canvas, looping, and the occasional gambling trip.
Patricia is survived by her two sons: James (Tina), and Peter (Susan); and two granddaughters: Alyssa and Megan. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Knight Blank.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension Hospice for all their care and compassion.
