|
|
Patricia A. Mandel
Appleton - Patricia A. Mandel, age 83, of Appleton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Care Partners in Appleton, following a short illness. Pat was born in Manitowoc on November 10, 1935 to the late Leo and Julia (Kochan) Crechard. She graduated from Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc with the class of 1957. On April 26, 1958, Pat was united in marriage to Paul Mandel. The couple enjoyed 14 years together until Paul's passing in 1972. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 20 years in offices, homecare and retired from St. Paul Home in Kaukauna in 2000. Pat was a very devout Catholic. Her faith and family were very important to her and she loved to be a part of all the family gatherings. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting and there were always chocolate chip cookies at her house prior to her illness. Pat was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton and previously a member of People of Praise.
She is survived by her seven children: Mary (Rodney) Delfosse, Darboy, John (Gayle) Mandel, Fond du Lac, Karen (David) Olejniczak, Trevor, WI, Roger Mandel, Kaukauna, Father Brian Mandel, Darwin, MN, Joel (Michele) Mandel, Hartford, WI, and David Mandel, Hartford, WI; 9 grandchildren: Heather, Adam, Mike, Tim, Robby, Alex, Emily, Cherie, and Nicholas great-granddaughter, Hannah, and 2 sisters-in-law: Joyce Sinkula and Carol Mandel. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, son Robert, brother Francis, brother- in law Leonard, brother-in-law Henry, and daughter-in-law Connie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Monday, October 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, with Father Brian Mandel officiating. Friends may visit in the Sacred Heart Room at church on Monday from 9 am until 10:45 am. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rhonda Pingel and the staff at Care Partners in Appleton, and also to the 2nd floor staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the compassionate, loving care given to Pat.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019