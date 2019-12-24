Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Patty" Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Patty" Martin Obituary
Patricia A. "Patty" Martin

Little Chute - Patricia Ann "Patty" (Arnoldussen) Martin, age 61 of Little Chute, passed away surrounded by her family on December 21, 2019, after a 5 year fight against cancer. She was born on March 28, 1958, daughter of the late Harold and Wilma (Vander Horst) Arnoldussen. She married Jim "Beefy" Martin on October 22, 1976, and together they have enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

Patty graduated from Kaukauna High School and was previously employed by Tanner's Sports Grill and Bar in Kimberly for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire, fishing, the Packers, playing cards and dominos, Nascar racing, bowling and shopping with her favorite mother-in-law. "Granny" loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Patty will be missed by her husband Jim; son, Ken; grandchildren: Brianna and Desi Martin; siblings: Harry (Linda) Arnoldussen, Karen (Ken) Brown, Barbara (Eugene) Mueller, Jean (Tom) Peters, Brian (Kelly) Nettekoven, Brenda (Curt) Mader and David (Leah) Nettekoven; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Arnoldussen, Linda (George) Moench and Lori (Bob) Olson; mother-in-law, Betty Ludwig; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Arnoldussen.

A celebration of Patty's life will be held at Tanner's Sports Grill and Bar, 730 S Railroad St, Kimberly, WI, on Saturday, January 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent