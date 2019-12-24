|
|
Patricia A. "Patty" Martin
Little Chute - Patricia Ann "Patty" (Arnoldussen) Martin, age 61 of Little Chute, passed away surrounded by her family on December 21, 2019, after a 5 year fight against cancer. She was born on March 28, 1958, daughter of the late Harold and Wilma (Vander Horst) Arnoldussen. She married Jim "Beefy" Martin on October 22, 1976, and together they have enjoyed 43 years of marriage.
Patty graduated from Kaukauna High School and was previously employed by Tanner's Sports Grill and Bar in Kimberly for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire, fishing, the Packers, playing cards and dominos, Nascar racing, bowling and shopping with her favorite mother-in-law. "Granny" loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Patty will be missed by her husband Jim; son, Ken; grandchildren: Brianna and Desi Martin; siblings: Harry (Linda) Arnoldussen, Karen (Ken) Brown, Barbara (Eugene) Mueller, Jean (Tom) Peters, Brian (Kelly) Nettekoven, Brenda (Curt) Mader and David (Leah) Nettekoven; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Arnoldussen, Linda (George) Moench and Lori (Bob) Olson; mother-in-law, Betty Ludwig; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Arnoldussen.
A celebration of Patty's life will be held at Tanner's Sports Grill and Bar, 730 S Railroad St, Kimberly, WI, on Saturday, January 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019