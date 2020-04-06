|
Patricia A. Stuyvenberg
Kimberly - Patricia A. Stuyvenberg, age 73, of Kimberly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 5, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1947, daughter of the late Richard and Bernice (Johnson) Stuyvenberg.
Patty graduated from Kimberly High School and started working at the Institute of Paper Chemistry in 1965 and went on to work for Integrated Paper Services, Inc. where she worked until she retired. She was a talented musician and played the piano and organ for Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly with the New Life Choir. Patty loved her flowers and animals, especially dogs. Her family and her faith were the most important things in her life.
Patty is survived by her brother, Jack (Peggy) Stuyvenberg; nieces: Katie Stuyvenberg, Abbey Stuyvenberg and Molly (Cody) Vande Wettering; great niece, Saylor Vande Wettering and another on the way; sister-in-law, Carol Stuyvenberg and a cousin, Richard (Patti) Fird.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Bernice Stuyvenberg; a brother, Rick Stuyvenberg; numerous cousins, other family members and many friends.
The Stuyvenberg family would like to extend a special thank you to Sue Van Nuland and Donna Alferi for all of their visits and loving care given to Patty over the years. Many thanks to Dr. Courtney Forte and Dr. Steven Price for the many years of loving care. Also thanks to the staffs of Aspire Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Patty over the final years of her life.
Due to the current coronavirus concerns, a private family service will be held and a celebration of Patty's life will be announced in the future. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020