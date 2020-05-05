|
|
Patricia A. Van Heuklon
Appleto, Wiscosnin - Patricia A. Van Heuklon, age 87 of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.
Pat was born on October 6, 1932 in Clintonville, WI to the late Martin and Hazel (Vaughn) Rosenthal. She was united in marriage to Earl Van Heuklon on April 18, 1953 and they enjoyed 67 years together. Pat worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a custodial engineer for 22 years until her retirement in May of 2003. Even after her retirement, she kept in touch with her many friends from the hospital. Pat was a people person and no matter who she met she could always enjoy a conversation with them.
In her spare time, Pat enjoyed chatting with friends online, listening to country music, going to concerts, reading daily, taking trips with Earl, visiting and cooking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. They meant the world to her. They always knew they were welcome in her home.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Earl; children, Tom "Buck," Cheryl (Bob) Kraus, and Daniel; grandchildren, Dr. Tara (Adam) Benkers-Hansgen, Jessica (Nathan) Hatch, Josh (Lee) Benkers, Chad Kraus, Scott Van Heuklon, Jeff (Heather) Kraus, Nicole (Tony) Lillge, Lauren Van Heuklon and Conner Van Heuklon; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Ken Rosenthal and Helen Logan; former son-in-law, Kees Benkers; many other dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Benkers and brother, Martin Rosenthal.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Pat at 11 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020. You are welcome to view the livestream of her mass by visiting wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the funeral.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton.
To leave online condolences and to view the livestream of Pat's Funeral Mass, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
