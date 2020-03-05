|
Patricia Anderson-Gerow
Tigerton - Patricia "Patty" Gerow, age 57, of Tigerton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Patty (formerly Patricia Annette Anderson) was born on October 23, 1962 in Normal, Illinois, to Robert and Betty (Lake) Anderson. She grew up in the Rhinelander, Wisconsin area and graduated from Rhinelander High School and Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, California.
Patty worked more than 25 years as a social worker in the state of Wisconsin. Throughout her career she was passionate about caring for children in need, and devoted to helping those affected by mental health issues. She always advocated for the underdog. Most recently, Patty was employed as a mental health case worker with Menominee Tribal Clinic, Keshena. She volunteered much of her time with the group "ROADS" - Recovery of Addiction Depression Suicide. Patty brought hope, love and light wherever she went.
She loved people and appreciated beauty. Patty enjoyed making jewelry, collecting unique rocks, going on day trips to explore the outdoors, and snuggling with her fur babies. In 2017, Patty found her happily-ever-after when she married her best friend, Diane M. Gerow. Patty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was a devoted mother. Her lifelong friend, Beth Littleton, held a special place in her heart. Patty had a way of making even the smallest occasion magical.
Patty is survived by her wife Diane as well as her mother, Betty Anderson of Rhinelander; daughter, Rachel (fiancé Lucien Minot) Anderson of Pasadena, CA; stepdaughter, Dana Gerow of New London; and two grandchildren, Lexus Stelse and Xzaver Pittman. There are two brothers, Mark (Susan) Anderson of Clinton, SC, and Pastor Jack (Gayle) Anderson of Lee's Summit, MO; and two brothers-in-law, David Gerow of Milwaukee and Bruce (Danelle) Gerow of Hayward. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. They miss her.
Patty was preceded in death by her father Robert, her son Matthew Anderson, her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her in-laws Curtis and Sandra Gerow.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 4:00 PM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, with Pastor Jack Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Northland Memorial Park in Rhinelander. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00 PM until time-of-service at the funeral home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020