Patricia (Matheys) Ankeney

Patricia (Matheys) Ankeney Obituary
Patricia (Matheys) Ankeney

Green Bay - Pat was welcomed home to our Lord on April 14, 2020, after her nearly year long battle with a brain tumor. Born August 18, 1947 to the late Eugene and Arletta Matheys. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1965. She married Daniel Ankeney on August 31, 1970 and together they have shared almost 50 loving years of marriage.

She received her bachelor's degree in Human Resources from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1978. She then worked in Human Resources for over 22 years at Fort Howard Paper Company, Employers Health Insurance, Humana and Krueger International.

In retirement she enjoyed traveling bust most importantly spreading joy and happiness with her pet therapy dogs - Sarah, Dudley and Lily. They visited nursing homes, assisted living and memory care facilities as well as the library Paws for Tales program. She was also a Big Sister for two girls. Other enjoyments included gardening, reading, snow shoveling, hiking in national parks and spending time in the summer at the trailer in Door County.

Pat will be greatly missed by her husband, Daniel; siblings Eugene (Nancy) Matheys of Excelsior Springs, MO; Joan Quinn of Hershey, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Ellen and Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, at a later date. Times and dates will be announced in a future edition. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.

Special thanks to Aurora Neuroscience Group, the Bellin Cancer Team - especially Doctors Mortara and Pan, and Heartland Hospice - especially Joann and Eldy.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
