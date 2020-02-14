|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Misco
Appleton - Patricia (Pat) Ann Misco, Age 68, Appleton, passed away following a lengthy illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the 2nd anniversary of her mother's death.
She was born in Green Bay, on September 17, 1951, the daughter of Robert Misco and Shirley (Remter) Misco-Kelder. Pat attended Zion Lutheran Church.
Pat is survived by a son: Ian Misco; sisters and brothers: Randall Misco, Robin (Roger) Gustafson and Frank (Diane Miller) Kelder; sister-in-law: Jody Kelder; nieces and nephews: Robert, Michael, and Benjamin (Melinda Rowan) Ruwoldt, Chad (Amanda) Gustafson, Lea (Chase Pruitt), Casey and Tiffany Kelder, Amanda Misco and foster-niece: Jessie (Megan Brown) Jacobs-Brown. She is further survived by a close friend: Sue Reddy, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; step-father: Theodorus (Ted) Kelder; sister: Carol Walczak; foster-sister: Debbie Jacobs; and godparents: Vernal and Audrey Remter.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Assisted Living staff at Grand Horizons.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020