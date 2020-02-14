Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Misco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Pat) Misco


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Pat) Misco Obituary
Patricia (Pat) Ann Misco

Appleton - Patricia (Pat) Ann Misco, Age 68, Appleton, passed away following a lengthy illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the 2nd anniversary of her mother's death.

She was born in Green Bay, on September 17, 1951, the daughter of Robert Misco and Shirley (Remter) Misco-Kelder. Pat attended Zion Lutheran Church.

Pat is survived by a son: Ian Misco; sisters and brothers: Randall Misco, Robin (Roger) Gustafson and Frank (Diane Miller) Kelder; sister-in-law: Jody Kelder; nieces and nephews: Robert, Michael, and Benjamin (Melinda Rowan) Ruwoldt, Chad (Amanda) Gustafson, Lea (Chase Pruitt), Casey and Tiffany Kelder, Amanda Misco and foster-niece: Jessie (Megan Brown) Jacobs-Brown. She is further survived by a close friend: Sue Reddy, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; step-father: Theodorus (Ted) Kelder; sister: Carol Walczak; foster-sister: Debbie Jacobs; and godparents: Vernal and Audrey Remter.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Assisted Living staff at Grand Horizons.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent