Patricia Bartels
Oshkosh - Patricia "Packer Pati" Bartels (NEE: Kemnitz), age 74, married Phil in 1966, Oshkosh native, long time Appleton resident, returned to Oshkosh in 2013, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. Accomplished pianist, quilter, needle worker, knitter, crocheter, church choir member, loved flowers and nature. Full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.