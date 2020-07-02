1/1
Patricia "Pat" Blair
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Blair

Neenah - Patricia "Pat" Blair, age 70, of Neenah, passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Pat was born on February 27, 1950 in Menasha, daughter of the late Clarence and Jean (Malinowski) Ciske. She was united in marriage to Jack Blair on November 8, 1969. Jack preceded her in death on November 1, 2018. Pat worked in human resources for Kimberly Clark for many years before retiring. Pat enjoyed time with her grandchildren and watching them in their sports activities. She enjoyed small craft projects and made all of her own birthday cards for her family members. She always looked forward to her monthly "happy hour" get together with her girlfriends and her yearly birthday get-togethers with her sisters.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Mary) Blair, her grandchildren, Andrew and McKenzie Blair; brothers and sisters, Larry (Kathy) Ciske, Becky Ruth, Joanne (Arthur) Thompson, Paula (Dan) Norder, Dan (Diane) Ciske, Steph (Perry) Bovee and Kathy Cotter; a sister-in-law, Patty (Paul) Ganzen, her father-in-law, Louis Blair and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Elaine Blair.

Private family funeral services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. For family members attending, masks and physical distancing are requested and encouraged.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Theda Clark Hospital and Eden Meadows Rehabilitation Suites for their efforts and care the past month.

For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved