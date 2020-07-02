Patricia "Pat" Blair
Neenah - Patricia "Pat" Blair, age 70, of Neenah, passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Pat was born on February 27, 1950 in Menasha, daughter of the late Clarence and Jean (Malinowski) Ciske. She was united in marriage to Jack Blair on November 8, 1969. Jack preceded her in death on November 1, 2018. Pat worked in human resources for Kimberly Clark for many years before retiring. Pat enjoyed time with her grandchildren and watching them in their sports activities. She enjoyed small craft projects and made all of her own birthday cards for her family members. She always looked forward to her monthly "happy hour" get together with her girlfriends and her yearly birthday get-togethers with her sisters.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Mary) Blair, her grandchildren, Andrew and McKenzie Blair; brothers and sisters, Larry (Kathy) Ciske, Becky Ruth, Joanne (Arthur) Thompson, Paula (Dan) Norder, Dan (Diane) Ciske, Steph (Perry) Bovee and Kathy Cotter; a sister-in-law, Patty (Paul) Ganzen, her father-in-law, Louis Blair and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Elaine Blair.
Private family funeral services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. For family members attending, masks and physical distancing are requested and encouraged.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Theda Clark Hospital and Eden Meadows Rehabilitation Suites for their efforts and care the past month.
