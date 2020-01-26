|
Patricia "Pat" Day
Appleton - Patricia Day, age 81, of Appleton, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 25, 2020. Patricia Haase was born on September 17, 1938 in Neenah, WI to Katheleen Lillian (Freyschlage) and Willis Roy Haase. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan in 1956. She returned to Wisconsin in the late 50's and started working at Wisconsin Bell in Customer Service. She met her first husband, Lynn Blanchard in the spring of 1963 and they were married on Nov 23, 1963 in Milwaukee. They moved to the Medina area in 1967 when Lynn started his own business, Blanchard's Speed Shop. Pat worked alongside Lynn to help establish the business. Later on, she would work in various customer service roles before finally retiring from Presto Products in 2003. In 1988, Lynn passed away, and Pat married David Day on May 27, 1990. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Pat was active in her church, serving as a lay leader, teaching Sunday School, serving on multiple committees and traveling with various mission trips.
Pat and Dave were among the founder members of Habitat for Humanity of the Fox Cities. They were fortunate to participate in the Founder Members build and to see the 200th house built in the Fox Cities. Pat organized the first Women's Build Blitz during which a crew of women built a house in 1 week.
Upon her retirement, she created a living character program about Laura Ingalls Wilder and shared the life of Laura at elementary schools throughout Wisconsin.
She will be sadly missed by her 2 daughters; Rebecca (Tony Pagan) Blanchard of Neenah, Susannah (Lowell) Bennett of Neenah, step children; Lynne (Paul) Denig, Brian (Zenaida Ramos) Day, Melinda (Scott Devers) Day, and Scott Day, grandchildren Aleks, Braison, Kaylynn, Season, Jessica, Journee, Eleonore, Catherine, and Carolyn as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Lynn Blanchard and her second husband David Day.
There will be a memorial service for Pat on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church, 325 East Franklin Street in Appleton with Rev. David Farina officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street, Menasha, Wisconsin. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the church from 10:00am to 11:00am.
For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established with donations being used to help Habitat for Humanity and The .
"Well done, good and faithful servant" Matthew, 25:21
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020