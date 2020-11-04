1/2
Patricia "Patsy" Diehl
1928 - 2020
Patricia "Patsy" Diehl

Menasha - Patricia H. Diehl (1928-2020): heaven gained another angel when Patricia Helen Diehl (nee: Sahotsky) passed away peacefully at Prairie Home Elder Care on Sunday, November 1st.

She was born February 19th, 1928 to George and Anna (Witkowski) Sahotsky in Menasha, WI. She was a lifelong Menasha resident and graduated from Menasha High in 1946.

She spent a year at Oshkosh Business College before taking a job in the mill at Marathon. Her parents George and Ann owned the Club Tavern where she was raised and where she met the love of her life, Robert C. Diehl. They married on June 18th, 1949 and enjoyed 42 ½ years of marriage until Bob's death in 1991.

Pat worked for 13 years at Wanserski's Grocery Store before retiring in 1983. She enjoyed numerous trips to Las Vegas as well as bus trips to various Wisconsin casinos. An avid card player of cribbage, sheephead and solitaire, she also loved cooking, crossword puzzles and especially family gatherings. Pat was an avid sports fan and loved to watch golf, listen to the Brewers and especially watch the Packers.

Pat was a lifelong member of St John's Rosary Society, a volunteer at Theda Clark, lead the rosary and lector at mass, lead the prayer chain and perpetual adoration at St. John's Church.

She will be sadly missed by her children: Linda (Gary) Bartelme, Dan (Chris) Diehl, Bev (Jeff) Blank, Rick (Joany) Diehl, Cheryl (Jerry) Zielinski.

Her grandchildren: Jennifer (fiancee Mario) Bartelme, Tricia Queen, granddaughter in law Sherry Diehl, Jody (Andy) Bath, Brian Blank, Craig Diehl, Keely (Chad) Nichols, Taylor (Brent) Liebzeit, Kiefer (Amy) Merckx

Her great-grandchildren: Alyx, Justin, Isaiah, Jacob, Riley, Austin, Carson, Reylynn, Nellie and Mia, her beloved baby brother George (fiancee Sue) Sahotsky, various nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Ann Sahotsky, brother Robert Sahotsky, sister in law Marilyn Potts, sister Kay Kosloski, grandson Michael Diehl, great-grandson Nick Diehl, nephew Mike Sahotsky, in laws Carl and Regina Diehl.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Prairie Home; specifically Joy House Director Britney, faithful workers Raquel, Aniah, Ashley and Brittany who showed Mom outstanding care, particularly in her last days. Thanks also to Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.

The funeral mass for Pat will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (516 De Pere Street, Menasha) with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Masks are required and we ask that social distancing is observed by all guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or Ascension Hospice.

We love you forever our little Patsy!






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
