Appleton - Patricia Annette Dorn, 81, died on Sunday December 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on October 13, 1938 in Edger Wisconsin the daughter of Raymond and Alma (Newberry) Alt Sr. Her early life was in Toledo, Ohio and later moved back to Wisconsin. On July 15, 1967 she married James Dorn in Green Bay. Pat loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice. Some have described it as Angelic. She sang for, Weddings, Funerals, and Special Events. One of her favorite Songs was, "You are my Sunshine". And for many of us, she truly was, our "Sunshine". She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: her husband James Wm. Dorn of Appleton. Her son Daniel (Sharon) Stambaugh Sr. of Appleton. Four Grandchildren: Heather Stambaugh and Dan (Ashley) Stambaugh Jr., Nikki and Justin Shipley. Eight Great-Grandchildren: Cody, Hunter, Talon, Jackson, Cashton, Bella, Mitchell, and Austin. One Brother: Raymond Alt Jr. Three Sisters: Lorraine, Carol, and Peggy and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Two infant daughters Kathleen and Patricia who will be the angles greeting her with open arms as she enters the "Pearly gates of Heaven". One brother: Delbert Alt and two Sisters: Dianna and Judy.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church: 500 W. Marquette St. Appleton WI 54911. Fr. Kennedy Gasper. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM until the hour of Service at the church.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
