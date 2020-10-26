1/1
Patricia E. Krause
1947 - 2020
Patricia E. Krause

Appleton - Patricia E. Krause, 73, of Appleton, passed away on October 23rd surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 11th 1947 to the late Alfred and Josephine Getzlaff in Milwaukee, WI.

Patricia graduated from Appleton West High School in 1965. After high school, she met and married, William E. Krause on March 18th 1966. Patricia retired from Photoland where she worked as a photo restoration technician.

Patricia was strong in her faith and loved spending time with her family for whom she enjoyed making large holiday meals. She was an avid gardener, baker, loved spending time outdoors trout fishing and camping. Patricia was also very artistic and loved to craft.

Patricia is survived by her husband William, four daughters, Michelle Krause, Rebekah Mirmontes (Sam), Amy Krause (Josh Fredrick), Anna Krause. Four sons, Bill (Cindy), Chris (Tina), Joe, Roger (Cindy Leon). Seventeen grandchildren, Leticia Ratsch (Jamey), Joey Krause, Kalynn Krause (Spencer Young), Shelby Davis (Derrek), Melissa Krause (Cody Daul), Elizabeth, Mike, Emma, Evelyn Miramontes, Jose (JJ) Gonzalez, Jacob Krause, Arlo Krause, Tatianna Krause, Mariah Bolden, Chase, Olivia, and Dominic. Great grandchildren, Ireland Ratsch and Charlie Davis. One sister Sandy Wallenfang, one niece Karen, and two nephews Allen and Dave.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Zachary Krause.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Theda Care Cancer Center, the Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center, her RN Holly, and the rest of the hospice care team for the loving care they provided.

We would also like to send a special thank you to loving neighbors Doug and Donna Langner for all that they have done for the family throughout the duration of Patricia's illness.

A funeral service for Patricia will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home Beginning at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Theda Care Cancer Center of Appleton, WI. in care of Patricia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
