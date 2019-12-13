|
|
Patricia E. Miller
Omro - Patricia E. Miller, age 87, of Omro, passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Webster Manor in Omro. She was born September 9, 1932, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Running) Becker. On February 17, 1951, Patricia married Glen R. Miller.
Patricia is survived by her children, Susan (Doug) Angerer, Sharon (Steve) Sowls, Cynthia (Gordon) Johnson, Glenda (Dave) Stadler, and William "Bill" (Carrie) Miller; grandchildren, Chad (Tina) Angerer, Courtney (Jason) Motylinski, Jason (Cheri) Sowls, Andy (Linda) Sowls, Amy Sowls, Ben (Kathy) Johnson, Alex (Katherine) Johnson, Paul (Melissa) Anderson, Craig (Sara) Stadler, Megan (Julien) Guillaumin, Nathan Miller; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Xander, Cade, and Silas Sowls, Riley and Ella Motylinski, Olivia and Colin Angerer, Ender and Levi Johnson, Scarlett, Dierks, and Emma Stadler, Charlotte and Oliver Guillaumin. She is also survived by brothers, Erwin (Ruth) Becker, Everett Becker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Sue) Miller, Dennis (Sandy) Miller, Louie (Nora Jean) Miller, Tom (Carol) Miller, Art (Patty) Miller, Helen Miller, Marie Fuller, Linda Robinson, Lori Reinhardt, Lisa (Sheldon) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Along with her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband Glen in 2011; and a granddaughter, Samantha Jo Miller.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd. Fremont. A funeral service will be held on Monday at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Kinney officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Zittau, or the Omro School District Angel Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and friends made while at Webster Manor, and Heartland Hospice for their care and concern given to Patricia.
